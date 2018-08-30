The Dillinger Escape Plan was an American metalcore band formed in Morris Plains, New Jersey, in 1997. Developed from an earlier, defunct project called Arcane, the band originally consisted of bassist Adam Doll, lead singer Dimitri Minakakis, drummer Chris Pennie and guitarist Ben Weinman. During the course of their existence, they underwent various line-up changes. The bands final lineup consisted of Weinman, bassist Liam Wilson, vocalist Greg Puciato, drummer Billy Rymer, and rhythm guitarist Kevin Antreassian.

The band achieved critical success, releasing six studio albums during its existence. Their debut album Calculating Infinity (1999) has been noted by critics as a landmark release in hardcore punk and heavy metal music. They continued to have success with subsequent albums, each of which appeared on various album charts around the world. In 2017, the band won an AIM Award for "Outstanding Contribution to Music".

The Dillinger Escape Plan disbanded at the end of 2017. They played a series of final shows that took place at Terminal 5 in New York City December 27–29, 2017. During these final performances, the band was joined by past members; Doll, Minakakis, Brian Benoit and guest vocalist Mike Patton.