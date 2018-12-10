Silver JewsFormed 1989. Disbanded 2009
Silver Jews
1989
Silver Jews Biography (Wikipedia)
Silver Jews were an indie rock band from New York City, formed in 1989 by David Berman along with Pavement's Stephen Malkmus and Bob Nastanovich. Berman remained throughout and was the only constant member. During the last few albums, Cassie Berman became a regular member of the band. They disbanded in 2009.
Silver Jews Tracks
How To Rent A Room
San Francisco B.C.
I'm Getting Back At Getting Into You
Sometimes A Pony Gets Depressed
Strange Victory, Strange Defeat
Suffering Jukebox
Black & Brown Blues
What Is Not but Could Be If
Strange Victory (6 Music Session 27/05/08)
Punks in the Beerlight
Strange Victory (Marc Riley session 270508)
What Is Not But Could Be If (Marc Riley session 27th May 2008)
Friday Night Fever
People
Random Rules
Let's Not and Say We Did
I'm Gonna Love the Hell Out of You
Smith & Jones Forever
Strange Victory
The Poor The Fair And The Good
Sleeping Is My Only Love
Tennessee
