SarbelBorn 14 May 1983
Sarbel
1983-05-14
Sarbel Biography (Wikipedia)
Sarbel Michael Maronitis (Greek: Σαρμπέλ Μιχαήλ Μαρωνίτης; Arabic: شربل; born 14 May 1983) known professionally as Sarbel, is a Greek-British pop singer of Greek Cypriot & Lebanese ancestry. He is well known in Cyprus, Greece and parts of the Arab world for his debut single, "Se Pira Sovara", and his subsequent albums Parakseno sinesthima, Sahara and Kati san esena. Ηe represented Greece in the Eurovision Song Contest 2007 with "Yassou Maria".
Sarbel Tracks
