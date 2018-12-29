Local NativesPreviously “Cavil at Rest”. Formed 2005
Local Natives
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6y0.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1bbf31dc-dbc0-4a7a-bf3f-48bc665878e1
Local Natives Biography (Wikipedia)
Local Natives is an American indie rock band based in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, California, United States. Their debut album, Gorilla Manor, was first released in the UK in November 2009, and later released in the US on February 16, 2010. The album received mostly positive reviews and debuted in the Billboard 200 and at No. 3 in the New Artist Chart. Their second album, Hummingbird, was released in January 2013. Their third album, Sunlit Youth, was released in September 2016.
Their sound has been described as "afropop-influenced guitars with hyperactive drumming and hooky three-part harmonies".
Local Natives Tracks
Breakers
Breakers
Breakers
Airplanes
Airplanes
Airplanes
World News
World News
World News
Wide Eyes
Wide Eyes
Wide Eyes
You And I (6 Music Session, 26 Nov 2012)
You And I (6 Music Session, 26 Nov 2012)
Heavy Feet (6 Music Session, 26 Nov 2012)
Heavy Feet (6 Music Session, 26 Nov 2012)
Camera Talk
Camera Talk
Camera Talk
Dark Days
Dark Days
Dark Days
Fountain Of Youth
Fountain Of Youth
Fountain Of Youth
Past Lives
Past Lives
Past Lives
Coins
Coins
Coins
Villainy
Villainy
Villainy
Psycho Lovers
Psycho Lovers
Psycho Lovers
Past BBC Events
6 Music at Latitude: 2013
Henham Park, Suffolk
2013-07-21T00:50:39
21
Jul
2013
6 Music at Latitude: 2013
Henham Park, Suffolk
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28T00:50:39
28
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
