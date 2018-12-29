Local Natives is an American indie rock band based in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, California, United States. Their debut album, Gorilla Manor, was first released in the UK in November 2009, and later released in the US on February 16, 2010. The album received mostly positive reviews and debuted in the Billboard 200 and at No. 3 in the New Artist Chart. Their second album, Hummingbird, was released in January 2013. Their third album, Sunlit Youth, was released in September 2016.

Their sound has been described as "afropop-influenced guitars with hyperactive drumming and hooky three-part harmonies".