Nicholas Marcell Speed (born August 12, 1980) is an American rapper, record producer, and disc jockey from Detroit, Michigan. He has produced tracks for 50 Cent, Mopreme Shakur, Lloyd Banks, M.O.P., Talib Kweli, Phat Kat, Musiq Soulchild, Bishop Lamont and many more.

