Pizzicato FiveFormed 1984. Disbanded 31 March 2001
Pizzicato Five Biography (Wikipedia)
Pizzicato Five (formerly typeset as Pizzicato V and sometimes abbreviated to P5) was a Japanese pop band formed in Tokyo in 1979 by multi-instrumentalists Yasuharu Konishi and Keitarō Takanami. After some personnel changes in the late 1980s, the band gained international fame as a duo consisting of Konishi and vocalist Maki Nomiya. The group, widely credited (along with Flipper's Guitar) with spearheading the Shibuya-kei movement of Tokyo in the 1990s, is known for electric and energetic compositions that often pay homage to late 1960s English-language pop music. The catchphrase "A New Stereophonic Sound Spectacular" captured the group's ironic stance and eager attitude.
Pizzicato Five was a hugely prolific group during its 16-year-long existence, usually releasing at least an album each year in addition to various EPs and remix albums. Their music has appeared in numerous movies, television episodes, and video games.
Pizzicato Five Tracks
