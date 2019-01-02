TrisgellWelsh group
Trisgell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1bafaeaa-e630-45e2-97ed-6b2480f797b1
Trisgell Tracks
Sort by
Gwin Beaujolais
Trisgell
Gwin Beaujolais
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gwin Beaujolais
Last played on
Dewch Draw, Mae 'Na Barti
Trisgell
Dewch Draw, Mae 'Na Barti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dewch Draw, Mae 'Na Barti
Last played on
Llanelidan
Robat Arwyn
Llanelidan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Llanelidan
Last played on
Ffwl Fel Fi
Trisgell
Ffwl Fel Fi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ffwl Fel Fi
Last played on
GYDA'N GILYDD
Trisgell
GYDA'N GILYDD
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
GYDA'N GILYDD
Last played on
Fel Un
Trisgell
Fel Un
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fel Un
Last played on
Gwell Byd a Ddaw
Trisgell
Gwell Byd a Ddaw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gwell Byd a Ddaw
Last played on
Llanelidan
Trisgell
Llanelidan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Llanelidan
Last played on
Back to artist