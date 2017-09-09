Overend WattsBorn 13 May 1947. Died 22 January 2017
Overend Watts
1947-05-13
Overend Watts Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter "Pete" Overend Watts (13 May 1947 – 22 January 2017) was an English bass guitar player and founding member of the 1970s rock band Mott the Hoople.
Dinosaur Market
Dinosaur Market
