Mr. LeeChicago house DJ/vocalist Lee Haggard. Born 1968
Mr. Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1bade6ce-8604-4284-a50f-246eef18e5f7
Mr. Lee Biography (Wikipedia)
Mr. Lee (born Leroy Haggard Jr. in 1968), sometimes credited as Lee Haggard or Mr. Lee & Kompany, is an American DJ, producer and hip-house rapper from Chicago, Illinois. He is known in the Chicago house music scene as one of the pioneers who brought hip hop to the genre, which would later be coined as hip house.
Mr. Lee charted three times on the Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart with "Get Busy" (#2, 1989), "Pump That Body" (#1, 1990) and "Get Off" (#32, 1992). His tracks "Pump Up London" (#64, 1988) and "Get Busy" (#41, 1989) featured in the UK Singles Chart. Mr. Lee released two albums, Get Busy in 1990 and I Wanna Rock Right Now in 1992.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mr. Lee Tracks
Sort by
Pump Up London
Mr. Lee
Pump Up London
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pump Up London
Last played on
Get Busy (Chicago Mix)
Mr. Lee
Get Busy (Chicago Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's My Business
Mr. Lee
It's My Business
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's My Business
Last played on
Rock This Place
Mr. Lee
Rock This Place
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock This Place
Last played on
Get Busy (1989)
Mr. Lee
Get Busy (1989)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Busy (1989)
Last played on
Mr. Lee Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist