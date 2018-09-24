Mr. Lee (born Leroy Haggard Jr. in 1968), sometimes credited as Lee Haggard or Mr. Lee & Kompany, is an American DJ, producer and hip-house rapper from Chicago, Illinois. He is known in the Chicago house music scene as one of the pioneers who brought hip hop to the genre, which would later be coined as hip house.

Mr. Lee charted three times on the Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart with "Get Busy" (#2, 1989), "Pump That Body" (#1, 1990) and "Get Off" (#32, 1992). His tracks "Pump Up London" (#64, 1988) and "Get Busy" (#41, 1989) featured in the UK Singles Chart. Mr. Lee released two albums, Get Busy in 1990 and I Wanna Rock Right Now in 1992.