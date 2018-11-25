Judy Kuhn (born May 20, 1958) is an American singer and actress, known for her work in musical theatre. A four-time Tony Award nominee, she has released four studio albums, and sang the title role in the 1995 film Pocahontas, including her rendition of the song "Colors of the Wind", which won its composers the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Kuhn made her professional stage debut in 1981 and her Broadway debut in the 1985 original production of the musical The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Subsequent Broadway roles include Cosette in Les Misérables (1987), Florence Vassy in Chess (1988), and Amalia Balash in She Loves Me (1993). For all three, she received Tony Award nominations. She also received an Olivier Award nomination for her 1989 West End debut playing Maria/Futura in Metropolis. Other musical roles include Betty Schaeffer in the 1993 US premiere production of Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, and her Obie Award winning role as Emmie in the 2001 Off-Broadway production of Eli's Comin. She starred as Helen Bechdel in the original Broadway production of Fun Home, for which she received her fourth Tony nomination in 2015.