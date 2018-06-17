Piney Gir (pronounced "gear"), often shortened to Piney, is an American musician and singer, born in Kansas but based in London, England since 1998. She has released six studio albums.

Piney's musical style is predominately edgy indie-pop, although she has been described both as a musical “chameleon" and as “the indie Dolly Parton".

Piney is an established figure on the London music scene, and has toured extensively including appearances at Glastonbury festival, South by Southwest, and CMJ music festival. She has collaborated with artists, including Andy Ramsay of Stereolab; Rob Campanella from The Brian Jonestown Massacre; Eamon Hamilton from the band Brakes and British Sea Power; and Simple Kid. Piney was a member of cult all-girl band The Schla La Las. Her songs have appeared on Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice, Hit & Miss, Made in Chelsea, Misfits, Drifters, Waterloo Road, Being Human, Fried, Talking to the Dead, What Remains, Switch, and in feature films: Nina Forever, You're Not You, C’e Chi Dice No, and American Girl.