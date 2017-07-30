Mary ModerBorn 28 November 1905. Died 11 July 1993
Mary Moder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1905-11-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1ba88e63-ae26-4740-922c-6af5f2557763
Mary Moder Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary Moder (November 28, 1905, Nebraska – July 11, 1993, Calabasas, California) was an American voice actress for The Walt Disney Company known for the voice of the Fiddler Pig in the Three Little Pigs short subjects. She died of a heart attack in 1993 at the age of 87.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mary Moder Tracks
Sort by
Litte April Shower
Amy Lou Barnes
Litte April Shower
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Litte April Shower
Last played on
Who's Afraid Of The Big Bad Wolf ?
Mary Moder
Who's Afraid Of The Big Bad Wolf ?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who's Afraid Of The Big Bad Wolf ?
Last played on
Mary Moder Links
Back to artist