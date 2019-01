Mary Moder (November 28, 1905, Nebraska – July 11, 1993, Calabasas, California) was an American voice actress for The Walt Disney Company known for the voice of the Fiddler Pig in the Three Little Pigs short subjects. She died of a heart attack in 1993 at the age of 87.

