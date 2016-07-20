Giuseppe ValdengoBorn 24 May 1914. Died 3 October 2007
Giuseppe Valdengo
1914-05-24
Giuseppe Valdengo Biography (Wikipedia)
Giuseppe Valdengo (May 24, 1914, Turin – October 3, 2007, Aosta) was an Italian operatic baritone. Opera News said that, "Although his timbre lacked the innate beauty of some of his baritone contemporaries, Valdengo's performances were invariably satisfying — bold and assured in attack but scrupulously musical."
Falstaff: conclusion
