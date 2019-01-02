The Lightning SeedsFormed 1989
The Lightning Seeds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqp4z.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1ba601a0-3401-4b28-8ddd-9af8203661e8
The Lightning Seeds Biography (Wikipedia)
The Lightning Seeds are an English alternative rock band from Liverpool, England formed in 1989 by Ian Broudie (vocals, guitar, producer), formerly of the band Big in Japan.
Originally a studio-based solo project for Broudie, the Lightning Seeds expanded into a touring band following Jollification (1994). The group experienced commercial success throughout the 1990s and are well known for their single "Three Lions", a collaboration with David Baddiel and Frank Skinner which reached No. 1 in the UK in 1996 and 1998. It re-entered the Official UK Chart in 2018, again peaking at No. 1.
The Lightning Seeds Performances & Interviews
The Lightning Seeds Tracks
The Life Of Riley
The Lightning Seeds
The Life Of Riley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03lcm8r.jpglink
The Life Of Riley
Last played on
Pure
The Lightning Seeds
Pure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03lcm8r.jpglink
Pure
Last played on
Lucky You
The Lightning Seeds
Lucky You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03lcm8r.jpglink
Lucky You
Last played on
Three Lions '98
David Baddiel
Three Lions '98
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03lcm8r.jpglink
Three Lions '98
Last played on
The Nearly Man
The Lightning Seeds
The Nearly Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03lcm8r.jpglink
The Nearly Man
Last played on
Three Lions
David Baddiel
Three Lions
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d84gs.jpglink
Three Lions
Last played on
You Showed Me
The Lightning Seeds
You Showed Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03lcm8r.jpglink
You Showed Me
Last played on
