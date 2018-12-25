Leslie BricusseBorn 29 January 1931
Leslie Bricusse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1931-01-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1ba5e790-ab00-4acc-9083-e3bdc47b2f0b
Leslie Bricusse Biography (Wikipedia)
Leslie Bricusse (born 29 January 1931) is an English composer, lyricist, and playwright, most prominently working in musicals and also film theme songs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leslie Bricusse Performances & Interviews
Leslie Bricusse Tracks
Sort by
Home Alone Theme Tune
John Williams & Leslie Bricusse
Home Alone Theme Tune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home Alone Theme Tune
Performer
Last played on
Perfect Young Ladies
Leslie Bricusse
Perfect Young Ladies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Perfect Young Ladies
Last played on
Feeling Good
Leslie Bricusse
Feeling Good
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfft.jpglink
Feeling Good
Orchestra
Last played on
Feelin' Good
Leslie Bricusse
Feelin' Good
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqt4.jpglink
Feelin' Good
Conductor
Last played on
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1979) - Oompa Loompa
Leslie Bricusse
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1979) - Oompa Loompa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1979) - Oompa Loompa
Orchestra
Last played on
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1979) - Main Title
Leslie Bricusse
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1979) - Main Title
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1979) - Main Title
Orchestra
Last played on
Pure Imagination
Leslie Bricusse
Pure Imagination
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Pure Imagination
Last played on
Scrooge (1970) - Overture
Leslie Bricusse
Scrooge (1970) - Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scrooge (1970) - Overture
Orchestra
Last played on
Wonkavator/End Title (Pure Imagination) from Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Leslie Bricusse
Wonkavator/End Title (Pure Imagination) from Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqt4.jpglink
Pure Imagination
Josh Groban
Pure Imagination
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdw4.jpglink
Pure Imagination
Last played on
Pure Imagination
Alfie Boe
Pure Imagination
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hvc3p.jpglink
Pure Imagination
Last played on
DR DOLITTLE (1967): Never Seen Anything Like It
Richard Attenborough
DR DOLITTLE (1967): Never Seen Anything Like It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
DR DOLITTLE (1967): Never Seen Anything Like It
Last played on
When I Look in Your Eyes (from Doctor Dolittle, film score)
Leslie Bricusse
When I Look in Your Eyes (from Doctor Dolittle, film score)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I Look in Your Eyes (from Doctor Dolittle, film score)
Singer
Last played on
I hate people
Leslie Bricusse
I hate people
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I hate people
Last played on
Something in Your Smile
Leslie Bricusse
Something in Your Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something in Your Smile
Last played on
When I Look in Your Eyes
Leslie Bricusse
When I Look in Your Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I Look in Your Eyes
Last played on
You And I
Leslie Bricusse
You And I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You And I
Last played on
Pure Imagination
Anthony Newley
Pure Imagination
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqt4.jpglink
Pure Imagination
Last played on
Deleted Record
None
Deleted Record
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qmyrx.jpglink
Deleted Record
Performer
Last played on
Leslie Bricusse Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist