María Luisa Ramsey Kagahastian-Gotidoc (born March 21, 1970), better known mononymously as Jaya, is a Filipina soul music singer, rapper, record producer, actress, dancer and presenter of mixed Jamaican and Visayan descent. She is currently connected to ABS-CBN where she is one of the judges of 'Tawag ng Tanghalan', a segment of the noontime show, 'It's Showtime'. She was a former talent of GMA Network but later transferred to ABS-CBN. She is the first Filipino recording artist to chart in the United States, as her debut single "If You Leave Me Now" peaked at 44 at the Billboard Hot 100 chart.