PushTechno/trance artist Mike Dierickx. Born 20 February 1973
1973-02-20
Push Biography (Wikipedia)
Mike Dierickx (born 20 February 1973), formerly known as Dirk Dierickx, and most commonly recognized under the aliases M.I.K.E. Push or Push, is a Belgian DJ. Best known for the song "Universal Nation", he has also released other singles including "The Legacy" and "Strange World". His style is primarily trance.
Push Tracks
Strange World
Strange World
Strange World (2000 Remake)
Eddie’s Thing
Eddie’s Thing
The Legacy
The Legacy
Universal Nation (Eddies Update Ed-it)
Cut Me Loose
Cut Me Loose
Long Gone
Long Gone
Strange World (2001)
Strange World (2001)
The Legacy (2001)
The Legacy (2001)
The Legacy (1989)
The Legacy (1989)
