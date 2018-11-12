Orphy RobinsonBorn 13 October 1960
Orphy Robinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1960-10-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b9dfd0c-5241-4e57-8b2a-5f4b7e31efea
Orphy Robinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Orphy Robinson (born 13 October 1960) is a British jazz multi-instrumentalist who plays vibraphone, keyboards, saxophone, trumpet, piano, marimba, steelpans, and drums. He has written music for television, film, and theater.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Orphy Robinson Tracks
Sort by
Ballerina
Van Morrison
Ballerina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kym67.jpglink
Ballerina
Madame George
Van Morrison
Madame George
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kym67.jpglink
Madame George
Improvised solo
Orphy Robinson
Improvised solo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Improvised solo
Sweet Thing (BBC Radio London Live Session 31/10/2018)
Orphy Robinson
Sweet Thing (BBC Radio London Live Session 31/10/2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Golden Brown
Orphy Robinson
Golden Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Golden Brown
Last played on
18.4.17
Pat Thomas
18.4.17
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
18.4.17
Last played on
Pa Krie
Louis Moholo
Pa Krie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br490.jpglink
Pa Krie
Last played on
Orphy Robinson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist