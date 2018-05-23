Ethel Barns (1874 – 31 December 1948) was an English violinist, pianist and composer. She was born in London and entered the Royal Academy of Music at as a teenager, where she studied with Emile Sauret for violin, Ebenezer Prout for composition and Frederick Westlake for piano.

Barns made her debut as a violinist at The Crystal Palace in London in 1896, and toured in England and the United States. While on tour, Barns sometimes accompanied prominent opera singer, Adelina Patti. Barns was a member of the first council of the Society of Women Musicians, which was founded in 1911. Barns became a professor at the Royal Academy of Music and died in Maidenhead on 31 December 1948.