Ethel BarnsBorn December 1874. Died 31 December 1948
Ethel Barns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1874-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b9df64e-c271-4760-bb8b-741d3cf64071
Ethel Barns Biography (Wikipedia)
Ethel Barns (1874 – 31 December 1948) was an English violinist, pianist and composer. She was born in London and entered the Royal Academy of Music at as a teenager, where she studied with Emile Sauret for violin, Ebenezer Prout for composition and Frederick Westlake for piano.
Barns made her debut as a violinist at The Crystal Palace in London in 1896, and toured in England and the United States. While on tour, Barns sometimes accompanied prominent opera singer, Adelina Patti. Barns was a member of the first council of the Society of Women Musicians, which was founded in 1911. Barns became a professor at the Royal Academy of Music and died in Maidenhead on 31 December 1948.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ethel Barns Tracks
Sort by
Lullaby, Op.57 No.2 arr. cello & piano
Cyril Scott
Lullaby, Op.57 No.2 arr. cello & piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnx3.jpglink
Lullaby, Op.57 No.2 arr. cello & piano
Last played on
La chasse
Ethel Barns
La chasse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kr3sj.jpglink
La chasse
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1917: Prom 22
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg5bj5
Queen's Hall
1917-09-19T01:27:40
19
Sep
1917
Proms 1917: Prom 22
Queen's Hall
Proms 1907: Prom 53
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e95hzc
Queen's Hall
1907-10-17T01:27:40
17
Oct
1907
Proms 1907: Prom 53
Queen's Hall
Proms 1895: Prom 37
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebxdgw
Queen's Hall
1895-09-21T01:27:40
21
Sep
1895
Proms 1895: Prom 37
Queen's Hall
Proms 1895: Prom 36
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehr6v2
Queen's Hall
1895-09-20T01:27:40
20
Sep
1895
Proms 1895: Prom 36
Queen's Hall
Back to artist