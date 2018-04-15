Sigurd RaschèrBorn 15 May 1907. Died 25 February 2001
Sigurd Raschèr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1907-05-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b9c2d2b-cf95-4b1c-ba3e-1b05999e4d6a
Sigurd Raschèr Biography (Wikipedia)
Sigurd Manfred Raschèr (pronounced 'Rah-sher') (15 May 1907 – 25 February 2001) was an American saxophonist of German birth. He became an important figure in the development of the 20th century repertoire for the classical saxophone.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sigurd Raschèr Tracks
Sort by
Rhapsody for Saxophone and Orchestra
Claude Debussy
Rhapsody for Saxophone and Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Rhapsody for Saxophone and Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1936: Prom 31
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3hfhn
Queen's Hall
1936-09-12T01:01:42
12
Sep
1936
Proms 1936: Prom 31
Queen's Hall
Proms 1935: Prom 49 - Last Night of the Proms 1935
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egjbj5
Queen's Hall
1935-10-05T01:01:42
5
Oct
1935
Proms 1935: Prom 49 - Last Night of the Proms 1935
Queen's Hall
Back to artist