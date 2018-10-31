Louis CalhernBorn 19 February 1895. Died 12 May 1956
Louis Calhern
1895-02-19
Louis Calhern Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Henry Vogt (February 19, 1895 – May 12, 1956), known professionally as Louis Calhern, was an American stage and screen actor. For portraying Oliver Wendell Holmes in the film The Magnificent Yankee (1950), he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor.
There's No Business Like Show Business
