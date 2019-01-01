Russ TitelmanBorn 16 August 1944
Russ Titelman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-08-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b9ac64d-680f-45c1-93af-fde816cf8091
Russ Titelman Biography (Wikipedia)
Russ Titelman (born August 16, 1944, Los Angeles) is an American record producer and songwriter. He has to date won three Grammy Awards. He earned his first producing the Steve Winwood song "Higher Love", and his second and third for Eric Clapton's Journeyman and Unplugged albums, respectively. Titelman also produced Clapton's 24 Nights live album of 1990 and the all-blues album From the Cradle, released in 1994.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Russ Titelman Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist