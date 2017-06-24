SquallorFormed 1971
Squallor
1971
Squallor Biography (Wikipedia)
Squallor (also spelled as Gli Squallor) were an Italian comedy music group, active between 1973 and 1994.
Squallor Tracks
I Love My Disco Baby
I Love My Disco Baby
Squallor Links
