Claude‐Joseph Rouget de l’IsleBorn 10 May 1760. Died 26 June 1836
Claude‐Joseph Rouget de l’Isle
1760-05-10
Biography (Wikipedia)
Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle, sometimes spelled de l'Isle or de Lile (10 May 1760 – 26 June 1836), was a French army officer of the French Revolutionary Wars. He is known for writing the words and music of the Chant de guerre pour l'armée du Rhin in 1792, which would later be known as La Marseillaise and become the French national anthem.
La Marseillaise
Claude‐Joseph Rouget de l’Isle
La Marseillaise
La Marseillaise
Hymne dithyrambique sur la conjuration de Robespierre et la révolution
Claude‐Joseph Rouget de l’Isle
Hymne dithyrambique sur la conjuration de Robespierre et la révolution
Hymne dithyrambique sur la conjuration de Robespierre et la révolution
La Marseillaise, arr. for double chorus and orchestra, arr Berlioz
Claude‐Joseph Rouget de l’Isle
La Marseillaise, arr. for double chorus and orchestra, arr Berlioz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Marseillaise, arr. for double chorus and orchestra, arr Berlioz
Last played on
La Marseillaise for double chorus and orchestra (after Rouget)
Claude‐Joseph Rouget de l’Isle
La Marseillaise for double chorus and orchestra (after Rouget)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
La Marseillaise for double chorus and orchestra (after Rouget)
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
"La Marseillaise" (feat. Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Daniel Barenboim)
Claude‐Joseph Rouget de l’Isle
"La Marseillaise" (feat. Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Daniel Barenboim)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
"La Marseillaise" (feat. Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Daniel Barenboim)
Last played on
La Marseillaise arr. Berlioz
Claude‐Joseph Rouget de l’Isle
La Marseillaise arr. Berlioz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Marseillaise arr. Berlioz
Last played on
