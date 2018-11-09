Fenton RobinsonBorn 23 September 1935. Died 25 November 1997
Fenton Robinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1935-09-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b943e67-ed8d-4b5c-b86c-45cc3095c77e
Fenton Robinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Fenton Lee Robinson (September 23, 1935 – November 25, 1997) was an American blues singer and exponent of the Chicago blues guitar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fenton Robinson Tracks
Sort by
I'm So Tired
Fenton Robinson
I'm So Tired
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ln1g8.jpglink
I'm So Tired
Last played on
As The Years Go Passing By (feat. Malone)
Fenton Robinson
As The Years Go Passing By (feat. Malone)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As The Years Go Passing By (feat. Malone)
Last played on
The Getaway
Fenton Robinson
The Getaway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Getaway
Last played on
She's a Wiggler
Fenton Robinson
She's a Wiggler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She's a Wiggler
Last played on
I Believe
Fenton Robinson
I Believe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Believe
Last played on
Somebody Loan Me a Dime
Fenton Robinson
Somebody Loan Me a Dime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody Loan Me a Dime
Last played on
You Don't Know What Love Is
Fenton Robinson
You Don't Know What Love Is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Don't Know What Love Is
Last played on
Fenton Robinson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist