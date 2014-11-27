Vilém BlodekCzech composer. Born 3 October 1834. Died 1 May 1874
Vilém Blodek
1834-10-03
Vilém Blodek Biography
Vilém Blodek, born Vilém František Plodek (October 3, 1834, Prague – May 1, 1874, Prague), was a Czech composer, flautist, and pianist.
Vilém Blodek Tracks
Symphony in D minor
Vilém Blodek
Symphony in D minor
Symphony in D minor
Orchestra
Flute Concerto in D major
Jiří Válek
Flute Concerto in D major
Flute Concerto in D major
Orchestra
Conductor
Music for the Shakespeare Celebrations - suite for orchestra
Vilém Blodek
Music for the Shakespeare Celebrations - suite for orchestra
Music for the Shakespeare Celebrations - suite for orchestra
Orchestra
