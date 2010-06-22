Jeanette Lindström is a Swedish singer, composer and lyricist. She grew up in Östersund and Ås in the Jämtland region of Sweden.

Jeanette Lindström made her recording debut on Caprice Records with Another Country in 1995, the year she was awarded the "Jazz in Sweden" prize. Two more albums followed on the same label. In 2003 she began a collaboration with the Amigo Musik/Bonnier Amigo Music Group with the album Walk. Walk and its sequel, In the Middle of This Riddle, were warmly received by both audiences and critics in Sweden and abroad.

Jeanette focuses on her band and on composing, but she has also performed and recorded with, among others, pianist/composer Steve Dobrogosz, and the group ONCE with bassist/composer Anders Jormin. Through the years she has also appeared as guest soloist in smaller jazz bands and big bands, and with chamber and symphony orchestras. She has toured around the world – in recent years mainly in France – along with her performances in Sweden.

Composing her own music has always been an important part of Jeanette's career. On the album Whistling Away the Dark, however, she recorded jazz classics together with Palle Danielsson, Bobo Stenson, Jonas Östholm och Magnus Öström – a side project apart from her ordinary band.