Booty Luv (originally called Booty Luv and Cherise & Nadia), were a British dance group formed in June 2006 by their record label, Hed Kandi. The group comprises two R&B vocalists, Cherise Roberts and Nadia Shepherd, both of whom were in the original line-up of the hip hop and R&B group Big Brovaz. To date, they have released one BPI Silver-certified studio solo album as a twosome, and have had five top twenty hits in the UK. They have also achieved international success, gaining hits in Ireland, Poland, the Netherlands and Germany.

The duo decided to take a hiatus in 2009 to concentrate on solo projects after the release of their single "Say It", which was meant to be taken as the lead single from their second studio album. In late 2011 following a two-year break the duo announced they had changed their name to "Cherise & Nadia" and went on a mini-tour in Australia to promote material from their debut album. In October 2011 the duo released their first promotional single "This Night". In November 2012 the duo changed their name back to Booty Luv and announced that they would be releasing their comeback single "Black Widow" on 3 February 2013.