Mark BrandisBorn 17 January 1931. Died 27 December 2000
Mark Brandis
1931-01-17
Mark Brandis Biography (Wikipedia)
Nikolai von Michalewsky (a.k.a. Mark Brandis) (January 17, 1931 – December 27, 2000) was a German writer and journalist best known for a series of science fiction novels published between 1970 and 1987.
Mark Brandis Tracks
Brandis In Not
Nein, Weiter Weg
