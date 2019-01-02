Jim Jones and the Righteous MindFormer members of Jim Jones Revue. Formed November 2014
Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind
2014-11
Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind are an English rock band, formed in November 2014 by Jim Jones and Gavin Jay following the break-up of The Jim Jones Revue. The current line-up also features multi-instrumentalist Mal Troon and keyboard player Matt Millership.
Tracks
Aldecide
Base Is Loaded
Something's Gonna Get It's Hands On You
Heavy Lounge #1
Shallow Grave
Live - Base Is Loaded
Live - Hold Up
Live - Heavy Lounge #1
Till It's All Gone
Boil Yer Blood
[Song title] (6 Music Session, 29 Sept 2015)
Thousand Miles From The Sure (6 Music Session, 29 Sept 2015)
Alphas***
Walk It Out
Upcoming Events
15
Mar
2019
Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind, Heavy Flames and Nicotine Pretty
Jac's, Aberdare, UK
15
Mar
2019
Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind, Mark Morriss, Heavy Flames and Nicotine Pretty
Jacs Music Venue, Aberdare, UK
16
Mar
2019
Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind
Mac Arts, Galashiels, UK
21
Mar
2019
Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind
100 Club, London, UK
22
Mar
2019
Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind, Jim Jones
The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, UK
