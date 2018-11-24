Raw SilkAmerican dance band. Formed 1979. Disbanded 1983
Raw Silk
1979
Raw Silk Biography (Wikipedia)
Raw Silk was an American dance band, originated in New York. Raw Silk is best known for their garage-boogie song "Do It to the Music" (1982). The group consists of two Crown Heights Affair members, Ron Dean Miller and Bert Reid, and three female vocalists Jessica Cleaves, Sybil Thomas, Tenita Jordan. Their production was somewhat successful, "Do It to the Music" reached number 5 on Billboard Hot Dance Club Songs charts, "Just in Time" (1983) peaked lower, at number 40 on the same chart. The single was more successful in the United Kingdom, though.
Raw Silk Tracks
Do It To The Music
Do It To The Music
Do It To The Music (Club Mix)
Just In Time
Just In Time
Do It To The Music (12" Version)
Do It To The Music (Acappella)
Do It To The Music (Acappella)
Raw Silk Links
