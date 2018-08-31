ريم بناBorn 8 December 1966. Died 24 March 2018
ريم بنا
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966-12-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b803671-18dd-4ce9-b527-75872ca880a0
ريم بنا Biography (Wikipedia)
Rim Banna (Arabic: ريم بنا; 8 December 1966 – 24 March 2018) was a Palestinian singer, composer, arranger and activist, who was most known for her modern interpretations of traditional Palestinian songs and poetry. Banna was born in Nazareth, where she graduated from Nazareth Baptist School. She lived in Nazareth with her three children. She met her husband, Ukrainian guitarist Leonid Alexeyenko, while studying music together at the Higher Music Conservatory in Moscow and they married in 2001, and got divorced in 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
ريم بنا Tracks
Sort by
Language of Silence
ريم بنا
Language of Silence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjm4.jpglink
Language of Silence
Last played on
Supply me with an excess of love
ريم بنا
Supply me with an excess of love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Supply me with an excess of love
Last played on
Astonished By You And Me
Rim Banna
Astonished By You And Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Astonished By You And Me
Last played on
ريم بنا Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist