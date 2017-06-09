Emily KingBorn 10 July 1985
Emily King
1985-07-10
Emily King (born July 10, 1985) is an American singer and songwriter. She started her career in 2004 and her debut album East Side Story was released three years later in August 2007. In December 2007, King was listed as a Grammy nominee for Best Contemporary R&B Album.
Good Friend
Emily King
link
The Animals
Emily King
link
Ever After
Emily King
link
Georgia
Emily King
link
Distance
Emily King
link
Sleepwalker
Emily King
link
Radio
Emily King
link
No More Room
Emily King
link
Walk In My Shoes (Remix)
Emily King
link
26
Feb
2019
Emily King
Bush Hall, London, UK
