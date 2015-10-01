Keef HartleyBorn 8 April 1944. Died 26 November 2011
Keef Hartley
1944-04-08
Keef Hartley Biography (Wikipedia)
Keith "Keef" Hartley (8 April 1944 – 26 November 2011) was an English drummer and bandleader. He fronted his own eponymous band, known as the Keef Hartley Band or Keef Hartley's Big Band, and played at Woodstock. He was later a member of Dog Soldier, and variously worked with Rory Storm, The Artwoods and John Mayall.
Keef Hartley Tracks
Leavin' Trunk
