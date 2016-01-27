Lilli PalmerBorn 24 May 1914. Died 27 January 1986
Lilli Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1914-05-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b7a4bed-ea0f-4dc4-b831-720954c52d9f
Lilli Palmer Biography (Wikipedia)
Lilli Palmer (born Lilli Marie Peiser; 24 May 1914 – 27 January 1986) was a German actress and writer. After beginning her career in British films in the 1930s, she would later transition to major Hollywood productions, earning a Golden Globe Award nomination for her performance in But Not for Me (1959).
Other notable roles include in the comedy The Pleasure of His Company (1961), the Spanish horror film The House That Screamed (1969), and in the miniseries Peter the Great (1986), which earned her another Golden Globe Award nomination. For her career in European films, Palmer won the Volpi Cup and the Deutscher Filmpreis three times.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lilli Palmer Tracks
Sort by
BABY WOTCHA GONNA DO TONIGHT?
Lilli Palmer
BABY WOTCHA GONNA DO TONIGHT?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist