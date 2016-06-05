Guru GuruFormed 1968
Guru Guru
1968
Guru Guru Biography
Guru Guru is a German krautrock band formed in 1968 as The Guru Guru Groove by Mani Neumeier (drums), Uli Trepte (bass) and Eddy Naegeli (guitar) later replaced by American Jim Kennedy (guitar). In time for their debut in 1970, Ax Genrich had replaced Kennedy to solidify the classic Guru Guru line up.
Stone In
God's Endless Love For Men
Starway
Taoma
Oxymoron
Samanthas Rabbit
Rallulli
