Escape Artists DKFormed 1981
Escape Artists DK
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b76bb22-59b9-46f1-972f-f222a4408c90
Escape Artists DK Biography (Wikipedia)
Escape Artists is a post-punk band from Copenhagen, Denmark, formed 1981 in Haderslev, Sønderjylland. They have played several gigs with notable Danish punk/post-punk bands Sods and Kliche. The band split in 1984, but reformed in 2006.
After regrouping in 2006 with the original lineup, the band released a self-financed vinyl, Ashes & Debris EP, in 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Escape Artists DK Tracks
Sort by
My Ship
Escape Artists DK
My Ship
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Ship
Last played on
Escape Artists DK Links
Back to artist