Escape Artists is a post-punk band from Copenhagen, Denmark, formed 1981 in Haderslev, Sønderjylland. They have played several gigs with notable Danish punk/post-punk bands Sods and Kliche. The band split in 1984, but reformed in 2006.

After regrouping in 2006 with the original lineup, the band released a self-financed vinyl, Ashes & Debris EP, in 2011.