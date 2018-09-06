Hank Williams IIIBorn 12 December 1972
Hank Williams III
Hank Williams III Biography (Wikipedia)
Shelton Hank Williams (born December 12, 1972), known as Hank Williams III and Hank 3, is an American musician, singer and multi-instrumentalist. Williams' style alternates between outlaw country, punk rock and metal. He is the principal member of the punk metal band Assjack, the drummer for the Southern hardcore punk band Arson Anthem, and was the bassist for Pantera singer Phil Anselmo's band Superjoint Ritual. He has released eleven studio albums, including five for Curb Records. Williams is the grandson of Hank Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., and the half-brother of Holly Williams.
I'm A Long Gone Daddy
Hank Williams III
Rebel Within
Hank Williams III
Cecil Brown
Hank Williams III
Mississippi Mud
Hank Williams III
87 Southbound
Hank Williams III
Callin' Your Name
Hank Williams III
What Did Love Ever Do To You
Hank Williams III
Thunderstorms and Neon Signs
Hank Williams III
I'm A Long Gone Daddy
Hank Williams
Getting' Drunk and Fallin' Down
Hank Williams III
Satan Is Real/Straight To Hell (Medley)
Hank Williams III
Atlantic City
Hank Williams III
If The Shoe Fits
Hank Williams III
Lonesome For You
Hank Williams III
Lovin' & Huggin'
Hank Williams III
