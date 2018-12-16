Torville Jones (born 6 April 1984), better known by his stage name Tokio Myers, is a pianist and music producer born in London. He won reality show Britain's Got Talent in 2017 playing Debussy's "Clair de lune", which turned into Ed Sheeran's song "Bloodstream"; Rihanna's "Diamonds" in semi-final 3; and in the final, Hans Zimmer's Interstellar theme soundtrack and Rag'n'Bone Man's hit "Human". After winning Britain's Got Talent in 2017, Myers released many of his independent releases and became a major internet sensation. In October 2017, he announced his debut single, "Bloodstream", along with his debut album Our Generation. The single is a studio rendition of his audition performance on Britain's Got Talent.