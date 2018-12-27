Lilly WoodFormed 2006
2006
Lilly Wood Biography
Lilly Wood and the Prick (also known as Lilly Wood and LILLYWOOD) is a French-Israeli folk pop duo composed of Nili Hadida and Benjamin Cotto. Although the duo is French, Nili was born in Israel. They are best known for their single "Prayer in C", which was remixed and released as a single in 2014 by German DJ and producer Robin Schulz; the song has topped the charts in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Israel, Lebanon, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Remix)
Prayer In C
Prayer In C
