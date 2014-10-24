Iron FireFormed 1995
Iron Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b6e4fb8-59d4-43e9-8383-dff2e2574266
Iron Fire Biography (Wikipedia)
Iron Fire is a Danish power and speed metal band which was formed in 1995 under the name Misery. The name was soon changed to Decades of Darkness and finally to Iron Fire. They have released seven albums with their debut Thunderstorm coming out in 2000.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Iron Fire Tracks
Sort by
Alone in the Dark
Iron Fire
Alone in the Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alone in the Dark
Last played on
Ice-Cold Arion
Iron Fire
Ice-Cold Arion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ice-Cold Arion
Last played on
Iron Fire Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist