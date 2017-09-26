Vincenzo ZitelloBorn 13 December 1956
Vincenzo Zitello
1956-12-13
Vincenzo Zitello Biography (Wikipedia)
Vicenzo Zitello (born 13 December 1956, Modena) is an Italian composer and harpist who specializes in Celtic music. He has released nine albums and composed music for the play The Beat Generation.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
