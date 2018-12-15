Sawyer Brown is an American country music band. It was founded in 1981 in Apopka, Florida, by Mark Miller (lead vocals, guitar), Gregg "Hobie" Hubbard (keyboards), Bobby Randall (guitars), Joe "Curly" Smyth (drums), and Jim Scholten (bass guitar). The five musicians were originally members of country singer Don King's road band, but chose to stay together after King retired in 1981. After competing on the television competition series Star Search and winning that show's grand prize, they signed to Capitol Records in 1984. The band recorded for Capitol between then and 1991, and for Curb Records between then and 2005, except for a short time in 2003 when they were signed to Lyric Street Records. Duncan Cameron, formerly of the Amazing Rhythm Aces, replaced Randall in 1991, and Shayne Hill replaced him in 2004.

Sawyer Brown has released eighteen studio albums and has charted over fifty times on the Hot Country Songs charts, including three No. 1 singles: "Step That Step" (1985), "Some Girls Do" (1992), and "Thank God for You" (1993). The band's sound is largely defined by country pop and rock music influences, with cover versions of songs by George Jones, Michael Johnson, and Dave Dudley also among their hit singles. Artists with whom they have collaborated include Randy Scruggs, Joe Bonsall, and Mac McAnally.