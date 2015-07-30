Jean ChapelBorn 6 March 1925. Died 19 August 1995
Jean Chapel
1925-03-06
Jean Chapel Biography (Wikipedia)
Opal Jean Amburgey (March 6, 1925 – August 19, 1995), known professionally as Jean Chapel, was an American country singer and songwriter. She recorded for several record labels and wrote over 400 songs, more than 170 of which were published in her lifetime.
