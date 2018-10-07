Eric TaggBorn 9 January 1953
Eric Tagg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-01-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b68243d-575e-40df-96ad-dd4f48df3146
Eric Tagg Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Tagg (born January 9, 1953) is an American musician. He was previously a member of Dutch music groups Beehive and Rainbow Train. He is also notable for being the songwriter and vocalist for many singles from musician Lee Ritenour. He is the younger brother of musician Larry Tagg.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eric Tagg Tracks
Sort by
Living Off The Love
Eric Tagg
Living Off The Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Living Off The Love
Last played on
Eric Tagg Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist