Eric Tagg (born January 9, 1953) is an American musician. He was previously a member of Dutch music groups Beehive and Rainbow Train. He is also notable for being the songwriter and vocalist for many singles from musician Lee Ritenour. He is the younger brother of musician Larry Tagg.

