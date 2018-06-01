Malta Philharmonic OrchestraFormed 1 April 1968
Malta Philharmonic Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968-04-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b66a13e-ec6a-45f5-a806-177379fb8155
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (Maltese: Orkestra Filarmonika Nazzjonali) is the national symphony orchestra of Malta. It was founded in 1968 and was originally known as the Manoel Theatre Orchestra, where it was in residence for both opera productions and orchestral concerts. In September 1997 the orchestra became an independent body and was officially named as Malta's national orchestra. Its current Music Director is Brian Schembri.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Piano Concerto Op.34 (2nd movement)
Ruth Gipps
Piano Concerto Op.34 (2nd movement)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Concerto Op.34 (2nd movement)
Conductor
Last played on
Malta Suite: IV. Village Festa
Charles Camilleri
Malta Suite: IV. Village Festa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Malta Suite: IV. Village Festa
Conductor
Last played on
Concertino for oboe and strings, Op 78 - third (last) movement (Con brio)
Walter Gaze Cooper, John McDonough, Malta Philharmonic Orchestra & Michael Laus
Concertino for oboe and strings, Op 78 - third (last) movement (Con brio)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concertino for oboe and strings, Op 78 - third (last) movement (Con brio)
Composer
Conductor
Last played on
Accordion concerto (1st mvt)
Charles Camilleri, Franko Bozac, Malta Philharmonic Orchestra & Miran Vaupotic
Accordion concerto (1st mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Accordion concerto (1st mvt)
Composer
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Concerto for Accordion and String Orchestra
Charles Camilleri, Franko Bozac, Malta Philharmonic Orchestra & Miran Vaupotic
Concerto for Accordion and String Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto for Accordion and String Orchestra
Composer
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist