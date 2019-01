Freak - I Like to Smile When I'm Sad (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017)

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0548nmk.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0548nmk.jpg

2017-05-28T22:34:00.000Z

Performing live on the BBC Introducing Stage on Sunday

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0548kgs