Armistead MaupinBorn 13 May 1944
Armistead Maupin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-05-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b6095f3-6574-47f2-8bbe-6578665ddb01
Armistead Maupin Biography (Wikipedia)
Armistead Jones Maupin, Jr. (born May 13, 1944) is an American writer, best known for Tales of the City, a series of novels set in San Francisco.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Armistead Maupin Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Logical Family: An Evening with Armistead Maupin and the BBC Symphony Orchestra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epwmzc
Barbican, London
2017-12-19T01:53:42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04zcfs1.jpg
19
Dec
2017
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Logical Family: An Evening with Armistead Maupin and the BBC Symphony Orchestra
Barbican, London
Back to artist