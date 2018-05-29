Tunde AdebimpeBorn 26 February 1975
Tunde Adebimpe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p054dhm7.jpg
1975-02-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b5cc4ba-5ade-494e-bf3c-aaf3abf75b65
Tunde Adebimpe Biography (Wikipedia)
Babatunde Omoroga Adebimpe (born February 26, 1975) is an American musician, actor, director, and visual artist best known as the lead singer of the Brooklyn-based band TV on the Radio.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tunde Adebimpe Tracks
Sort by
Bad Radio (feat. Tunde Adebimpe)
Leftfield
Bad Radio (feat. Tunde Adebimpe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033wzbc.jpglink
Bad Radio (feat. Tunde Adebimpe)
Last played on
Sorrow Tears And Blood
Kronos Quartet
Sorrow Tears And Blood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zr880.jpglink
Sorrow Tears And Blood
Last played on
Thieves! (Screamed The Ghost) (feat. Tunde Adebimpe)
Run The Jewels
Thieves! (Screamed The Ghost) (feat. Tunde Adebimpe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty7l6.jpglink
Thieves! (Screamed The Ghost) (feat. Tunde Adebimpe)
Last played on
Tenere Taqhim Tossam (feat. Kyp Malone & Tunde Adebimpe)
Tinariwen
Tenere Taqhim Tossam (feat. Kyp Malone & Tunde Adebimpe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgtj.jpglink
Tenere Taqhim Tossam (feat. Kyp Malone & Tunde Adebimpe)
Last played on
Tunde Adebimpe Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist