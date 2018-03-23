William ReidBorn 28 October 1958
William Reid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1958-10-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b5a4471-06cd-4d35-8cb6-c7116bbe901b
William Reid Biography (Wikipedia)
William Adam Reid (born 28 October 1958) is a Scottish guitarist, composer and singer, best known as being lead guitarist and co-founder of the Scottish alternative rock band, The Jesus and Mary Chain.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
William Reid Tracks
Sort by
I'm off to Chez Maxim's (The Merry Widow, Act 1)
Franz Lehár
I'm off to Chez Maxim's (The Merry Widow, Act 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc0ry.jpglink
I'm off to Chez Maxim's (The Merry Widow, Act 1)
Orchestra
Last played on
Gentlemen No More (The Merry Widow)
Franz Lehár
Gentlemen No More (The Merry Widow)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc0ry.jpglink
Gentlemen No More (The Merry Widow)
Orchestra
Last played on
Just Like Honey
William Reid
Just Like Honey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gxm35.jpglink
Just Like Honey
Last played on
Kissaround
William Reid
Kissaround
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kissaround
Last played on
Back to artist